Thursday, June 08, 2023
Minister applauds RUDA’s scientific landfill site project

PR
June 08, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department, Barrister Syed Ali Azfar Nasir visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) head office Wednesday. During the visit, CEO Imran Amin presented a comprehensive briefing to the minister on RUDA’s visionary development projects that are set to transform the urban landscape of Punjab.

One of the key highlights of the discussion was the conversion of Lakho Dair into an eco-friendly park, a project aimed at enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal and creating a serene recreational space for the community. The minister expressed satisfaction with RUDA’s performance in ongoing projects within the Ravi city.

The minister commended RUDA’s pivotal role in propelling Lahore, the ancient city, towards becoming a vibrant and modern metropolitan hub. Barrister Ali Azfar Zafar further emphasized the socio-economic and cultural significance of restoring the Ravi River, highlighted the positive impact it will have on various aspects of national life. Additionally, the minister praised RUDA’s scientific landfill project and stressed the need for more such sites to accommodate the city’s urban expansion. In the end, the minister reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the development and progress of Pakistan.

PR

Business

