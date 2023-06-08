Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Modern research centre to be set up to utilise economic resources’

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -    The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, announced his plans to establish a state-of-theart Research and Development Centre within the Industry and Commerce department. The primary objective behind this initiative is to effectively utilize the economic and natural resources of the province for the greater benefit of its residents.

Under his visionary approach, the proposed centre will engage in extensive research to unlock the full potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural and economic resources. The findings from this research will also contribute to policy formulation, ensuring a comprehensive and informed approach towards resource management.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023