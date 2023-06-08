‘Modern research centre to be set up to utilise economic resources’

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, announced his plans to establish a state-of-theart Research and Development Centre within the Industry and Commerce department. The primary objective behind this initiative is to effectively utilize the economic and natural resources of the province for the greater benefit of its residents.

Under his visionary approach, the proposed centre will engage in extensive research to unlock the full potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural and economic resources. The findings from this research will also contribute to policy formulation, ensuring a comprehensive and informed approach towards resource management.