Murad Ali Shah gives nod to various projects

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved various projects on Thursday.

Mr Shah presided over the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) policy board meeting, during which various proposals were made. Mr Shah asked the transport department to present the policy regarding the size and needs of buses before the board.

The supply and operation of the Yellow Line BRT were also discussed in the meeting. Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon apprised Mr Shah of the Yellow Line BRT, saying, "The Yellow Line BRT will be run under the Karachi Urban Mobility Project."

Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahoo said that the province had the best coastline on which palm oil can be planted, adding Sindh had started production of palm oil in the coastal belt under a pilot project. The plantation of palm oil trees on the land has been approved, he added.

Mr Rahoo went on to say that now a palm oil nursery had to be established, adding the palm oil had to be planted on 3,000 acres, and the feasibility of setting up a nursery had to be determined.