Thursday, June 08, 2023
Nadra to launch biker service for Karachi residents

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Now people of Karachi do not need to go to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) office for getting their national identity cards (NICs) as after Islamabad the Authority has decided on Wednesday to launch ‘biker service’ in the port city as well, which will enable people of the city to get their NICs at home. Sources said that under the new arrangement, citizens will be able to call NADRA staffers to their homes for the issuance and verification of their identity cards. However, they added, people would have to pay more fees to the NADRA for availing that facility. Sources further told the channel that female bike riders would also be hired for the purpose.

