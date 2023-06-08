Thursday, June 08, 2023
National development hallmark of PML-N, says Ahsan Iqbal

National development hallmark of PML-N, says Ahsan Iqbal
APP
June 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said national development always remained the hallmark of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz whenever it came into power. “If we look at the last 40 years’ development history of the coun­try, all major projects from Karachi to Peshawar carry the stamp of our Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N whether these are motorways, uni­versities, policy frameworks, energy and CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) initiatives,” he said while addressing the PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-chapter convention here. The minister recalled that the PML-N during its last government (2013-18) pulled the country out of 18-hour long load-shedding, got rid of terror­ism and ensured improved economic conditions under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said it was unfortunate that the journey of development that got momentum in 2017, was disrupted under a conspiracy with 2018-rigged elections to hand over the reins of government to an “incompetent Imran Khan”, who had ruined the national economy and brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy. “Bringing Imran into power in 2018 was no less than the tragedy of 1971 when Pakistan was disintegrated.”

APP

