GILGIT - Nazir Ahmed Advocate has been elected as the speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, unopposed, on Wednesday. Nazir Ahmed hailing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after being elected took the oath as the Speaker of GB Assembly. Earlier today, Am­jad Zaidi, belonging to the PTI, was removed from his post by the members of his own party through a no-confidence motion. Interestingly, the assem­bly members belonging to the opposition did not participate in the no-confidence motion.