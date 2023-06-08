Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

The government identified over 500 overseas Pakistanis suspected to be involved in May 9 incidents, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the government collected data of individuals involved physically, mentally or morally in launching anti-state propaganda and activities. “The data includes call records, social media activities, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status and other,” sources said.

The authorities found out that some of the suspects were foreign-funded, sources said, adding that they would be investigated in future. “The government vows to bring them under army laws and contact respective governments for handing them over,” sources added.

Their residence status and entry routes would also be investigated, sources said. “The authorities will also probe bogus procedures adopted by them to obtain citizenship,” they added.