Pakistan Cables pledges to support AKCS-P heritage conservation efforts

LAHORE-Pakistan Cables has pledged to support the Aga Khan Cultural Service – Pakistan’s upcoming project on conservation of historical sites in Pakistan. As part of the project, internship opportunities are being offered by AKCS-P to young graduates and students from the related fields of architecture, traditional engineering and construction techniques, material sciences, etc. The students will be provided onsite and hand-on learning opportunities at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lahore Fort and the Walled City of Lahore, where AKCS-P is currently working to restore Mughal era Wazir Khan Mosque. Pakistan Cables’ support will help AKCS-P contribute effectively towards capacity building and transfer of knowledge by offering among youth of Pakistan. The company has a track record of supporting and developing activities and platforms to empower youth through sharing knowledge.