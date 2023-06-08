Pakistan, China sign MoU on water, environmental protection

Beijing - Pakistan and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation in the utilization and sustainable development of water resources and environmental protection.

According to Gwadar Pro, the MOU covers wide areas of cooperation including water conservation, watershed planning, flood control and drought relief, development of water resources, management and operation of water projects, ecological protection along the rivers, protection of aquatic species, water channel construction, emerging water technology and development of recreational projects. The MoU between Chang Jiang Water Resources Commission (CWRC) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) was signed in a ceremony held at the Pakistani embassy in Beijing, said an official statement. Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque and Vice Commissioner of CWRC, Wu Daoxi signed the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin-ul- Haque said that the MOU will pave the way for bilateral cooperation in the utilisation and sustainable development of water resources and environmental protection. Wu Daoxi introduced CWRC’s projects in Pakistan and expressed his desire to further enhance engagement with Pakistan. He reiterated that the two sides should plan and execute joint projects under the agreement for practical cooperation in this regard.