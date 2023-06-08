Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Norway on Wednesday agreed to work together for enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres, especially in higher education, green energy, shipping and blue economy.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt in Oslo.

Appreciating the 75 years of Pakistan- Norway bilateral relations, the two countries agreed on the importance of multilateralism to address regional and global challenges.

Global and regional issues including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan and Ukraine also came up in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Hina Rabbani Khar also met Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Erling Rimestad and expressed gratitude for Norway’s support for flood affectees in Pakistan.

Hina Rabbani Khar is undertaking official visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium from June 5 to 13th.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, she will hold meetings at the ministerial level to discuss political engagement and cooperation in development, trade and climate change.

Hina Rabbani Khar would also meet lawmakers and local entrepreneurs.

In Belgium, the engagements of Khar include meetings with members of the European Parliament and senior officials of the European Commission.

In Sweden, she would attend the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations as a keynote speaker.

“She will present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional and global importance and interact with leading European decision- makers, experts, think-tanks and influencers for debates on foreign policy priorities and challenges,” FO said.