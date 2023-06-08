Thursday, June 08, 2023
Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance cooperation

Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance cooperation
Agencies
June 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with Chairman of the Russian Duma (lower house) Mr Volodin in Moscow and discussed matters of bilateral relations. The chair­man senate emphasised parlia­mentary exchanges as an im­portant component of effective diplomacy. Both sides agreed to further enhance parliamen­tary interaction between the two countries, a press release issued by the Pakistan embas­sy in Moscow said. Chairman Senate reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bi­lateral relations with Russia in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, especially trade, investment, and energy. Both sides also agreed to continue cooperation in international forums including United Na­tions and Shanghai Coopera­tion Organisation (SCO).

Agencies

