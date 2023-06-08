“There is always a way out for those

clever enough to find it.”

–Rick Riordan

Athena, whose name was closely linked to the city of Athens, is the Olympian goddess of wisdom and war, as well as the adored patroness of Athens itself. Quite ironically, she is also associated with peace and handicrafts, especially spinning and weaving. She is said to surpass everyone in both domains and even Ares feared her while all Greek heroes asked for her help and sought her advice. She is usually depicted as a majestic lady with a beautiful yet stern face. She has unsmiling lips, grey eyes and a graceful build that is usually covered by a chiton or an armor. She is sometimes represented with a spindle, Corinthian helmet or with a spear in on hand.