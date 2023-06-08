PBBF announces National Women’s Basketball Championship schedule

LAHORE - Top twelve teams from around the country will be in action in the National Women’s Basketball Championship starting from June 13th at Siddique Memon Sports Complex, Karachi, this was officially announced by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) on Wednesday. According to the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) spokesman, all arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day championship under the supervision of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan as the KBBA is hosting the national championship where top 12 teams taking part in the event have been divided into four pools. He said that Pakistan Basketball Federation is also thankful to Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon for giving full support and cooperation for holding such a high-profile national women’s basketball championship in Karachi. “Pool A comprises defending champion Pakistan Wapda, Karachi Blue, Hazara while Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Quetta are included in Pool B. The Pool C comprises Karachi Green, Multan, Peshawar while Lahore, Hyderabad, Karachi Yellow includes Pool D,” he added. He said that eight matches will be played on the first day while four matches will be held on the second of the pool round in the championship. The opening match of the championship starting from June 13th will be played between the teams of Karachi Blue and Hazara.