Pep Guardiola’s Most Famous Tactical Blunders

On June 10th, Manchester City and Inter Milan went head-to-head with the aim of becoming European champions in Istanbul. Pep Guardiola’s Blues were aiming to lift the famous ‘Big-Eared’ trophy for the first time in the club’s history. The Nerazzurri meanwhile were shock finalists, and no one expected them to make it this far, especially considering that they had to get past one of either Bayern Munich or Barcelona to just make it into the knockout stages, two teams that have 11 European titles between them.

In the end, however, Simone Inzaghi’s side managed to do exactly that, finishing second behind the Bavarians but ahead of the Catalonians in their group. They then had numerous favorable draws throughout the knockout stages, facing off against Portuguese duo FC Porto and Benfica before battling out against cross-city rivals AC Milan in the semifinals. The champions of England meanwhile had a much more difficult route to the final.

Powered on by the goals of Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland, City managed to defeat RB Leipzig in the round of sixteen. Their compatriots Bayern Munich awaited in the quarterfinals and were duly dispatched before reigning champions Real Madrid were thumped over two legs in the final four. As such, it’s no surprise that the Citizens were massive favorites heading into the Istanbul showpiece.

Guardiola’s Style of Play

Over the years, he has made some bold decisions, such as deploying a "false nine" formation, where a midfielder impersonates a striker, leading to confusion among defenders, or playing with a high defensive line that puts the opposition under pressure and limits their options. These tactical decisions require quick and decisive action, like making a strategic move in a strategy game that can either lead to a glorious victory or a costly defeat. And in high-profile matchups, his bold strategic choices have failed him.

Champions League Quarter-Final Defeat to Lyon

It seems like, at the start of every Champions League campaign, Manchester City are the perennial favorites for glory. That was no different back in 2020, and when they got a favorable draw against French side Lyon in the quarterfinals, the Citizens were given odds-on status by all the major bookmakers. While the Ligue 1 side were no pushovers, they were by no means considered contenders for the trophy, but despite that, Pep Guardiola threw his usual tactics out of the window.

Throughout his early years with Manchester City, the former Barcelona always utilized a 4-3-3 formation however, he inexplicably opted to play three at the back for this crunch clash in the hopes of neutralizing a Lyon side that didn’t have the desired quality to beat a Manchester City team that was playing at its very best. Young defender Eric Garcia started ahead of Phil Foden in a reshuffled starting eleven, and the result was a disjointed performance which saw the Blues become absolutely shambolic in defense.

Maxwell Cornet gave the French side an early lead however, Kevin De Bruyne equalized for the favorites on the hour mark. Once that equalizer went in, there was only one team that football fans the world over expected to win. However, that’s when the horror shows truly started.

With City going hell for leather for a winner, they left themselves wide open at the back. Pacey striker Moussa Dembele ensured that the English outfit was duly punished, netting twice in the last ten minutes to send the favorites crashing out. Lyon were sent packing in the semifinals by eventual champions Bayern in the semifinals, while Guardiola and his team were left to rue their decisions.

Shocking 1-0 Defeat to Chelsea in Porto Showpiece

A year on from that awful night in Lisbon, Manchester City were once again off to Portugal, this time to face off against compatriots Chelsea in Porto in their first-ever Champions League final. And once again, Pep Guardiola overthought his tactics to disastrous effect.

City were coming up against a Chelsea side that had beaten them twice in the weeks leading up to the finale, and Guardiola’s response to that was to select an overly attacking team in the hopes of simply overpowering their rivals from London. Both defensive midfield options Rodri and Fernandinho were dropped to the bench, while winger Bernardo Silva started in central midfield and Raheem Sterling was handed his first continental start since February. Almost inevitably, the 2012 Champions League winners hit the current English champions on the break courtesy of Kai Havertz, and they were able to celebrate a second European Cup success in nine years.