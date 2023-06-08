Thursday, June 08, 2023
PPP's Sardar Ziaul Qamar leading LA-15 by-election in AJK
10:47 PM | June 08, 2023
PPP’s Sardar Ziaul Qamar is leading the chart on Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-15 by-election, unofficial result suggest.

After the counting of 105 polling stations out of 189, Mr Zia is leading with 13899 votes, leaving behind PML-N’s Mushtaq Minhas. Mr Minahs has secured 12032 votes so far.

The seat fell vacant after the AJK High Court disqualified former AJK PM Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, who had won the 2018’s election with 20,010 votes.

Eighteen candidates are contesting the election including PTI’s Colonel Zamir and others. The number of registered voters is 101,145 with male voters standing at 53,107 and female voters at 48,038.

