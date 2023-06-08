PTI chief stands exposed for treachery, enmity towards Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief now stood exposed for his “treachery and enmity towards Pakistan as he has been persistently pursuing anti-state agenda at the behest of his foreign masters”.
“He is least concerned about the national interests, particularly the sensitivity of defence and economic issues,” she said while addressing a news conference. The minister said the PTI chief was begging the United States to ban military aid to Pakistan, which manifested his anti-state mindset.
She said he was not pursuing a political agenda rather he was “toeing the line of his foreign masters who wanted to see Pakistan as a failed state”. He was hatching conspiracies against the country under a well-planned strategy by brainwashing the youth with the help artificial intelligence using foreign funds.
Once the brainwashing of youth was completed, she said, his facilitators resorted to accomplish his anti-state missions by executing the conspiracies and the May 9 tragedy was a case study in that regard. The entire nation witnessed as how his facilitators had deputed the workers at sensitive installations to set them on fire just for accomplishing his mission, she added. Now, she said, he was fully exposed before the masses and that was why his nefarious designs could not work at all.