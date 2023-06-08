Thursday, June 08, 2023
PTI chief to appear before IHC today

PTI chief to appear before IHC today
11:46 AM | June 08, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek extension in his bail in multiple cases.

The former premier has left for the capital city from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He would attend the hearing of cases filed against him over speech against state institutions and alleged murder attempt.

The murder attempt case was filed against him and other party leaders by PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, who alleged that he was attacked by PTI workers when they staged protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following the party chief’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

In last October, violence sparked following the ECP’s decision to disqualify the PTI chairman as a member of the National Assembly for concealing information about gifts he received from the Toshakhana in declarations.

Meanwhile, the IHC registrar has issued circular ahead of his appearance, directing Islamabad Police IG and city administration to take security measures. The circular said lawyers and journalist with special passes would only be allowed to enter courtroom No. 1.

