PTI moves SJC for removal of NAB chief

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Su­preme Judicial Council (SJC) against incumbent Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad seeking his immediate removal from the office.

A complaint was filed under Article 209 of the Constitution and Section 6 of the NAB Ordinance, 1999 in the SJC against chairman NAB, which de­manded to declare him ineligible to perform his duties for allegedly violating the code of conduct applicable on him.

In his complaint, Khan pleaded that the actions of chairman NAB right from issuance of his arrest warrant till execution of the same suffer from ir­regularities, and illegalities, indicating he deliber­ately acted in an arbitrary, unlawful and unconsti­tutional manner. He demanded that the chairman of the top anti-corruption watchdog should be re­moved immediately.