Punjab govt decides to provide urban facilities to rural areas

LAHORE - The Punjab government has taken a de­cision to launch the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” programme aimed at bringing ur­ban-style facilities to rural areas.

This initiative seeks to improve the lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organized system for the supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at their doorstep.

Under this programme, the hassle of travelling long distances to obtain birth, death, marriage, and divorce registra­tion certificates will be eliminated for villagers. Each village will have an effi­cient chowkidari system in place, and a committee comprising residents will be formed to enhance the overall condition of their communities. The responsibility of forming these committees will lie with the respective assistant commissioner, and the revenue generated from villages will be invested in their specific develop­ment projects. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has entrusted the administration with the task of ensuring the successful implementation of the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” programme.

UVAS VC INAUGURATES ‘BAO ARIF RESIDENTIAL BLOCK’

The University of Veterinary and Ani­mal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chan­cellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated ‘Bao Arif Residential Block’ here in the staff colony of city campus on Wednesday.

The newly established residential block comprised of 24 residences (quarters) for 01 to 04 grade employees and each quar­ter is comprised of two spacious rooms along with attached bath & kitchen with all necessary facilities. This project is completed in two years and cost Rs 35 million. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is striving to provide a comfortable accommodation to employees. He advised all the allottees to keep this residential block neat and clean and follow the rules & regulation. He also reviewed the quality of work and facilities. He acknowledged the collec­tive effort of UVAS Building & Works Department and Estate Management for the smoothly completion of this project. Later a ceremony held at UVAS Syndicate room, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ah­mad distributed keys among 24 allotees of quarters. Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Project Director Shahnwaz Bukhari, President Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) Asad Shah, Senior Vice President (NTSA) Javed Iqbal and a large number of staff members were present. The newly established resi­dential block had been associated with former President Non-Teaching Staff As­sociation (NTSA) Muhammad Arif (Late) to recognize his outstanding services for the UVAS employees, who died on No­vember 20, 2020.