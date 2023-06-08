Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Punjab police training mechanism to be upgraded by experience of US police’

‘Punjab police training mechanism to be upgraded by experience of US police’
Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Us­man met with Mr. Ed Preston, Police Advisor of the American Embassy at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Mr. Ed Preston is attached to the Inter­national Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the US Embassy. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation in anti-crime, pub­lic safety and infrastructure promotion. The IG Punjab informed the American Police Advisor about the Police Sta­tion Record Management System, CRO, Women Safety App, Protection Centers and other modern projects on the cen­tral dashboard of Punjab Police and said that the all the details of official matters of Punjab Police are available on the po­lice dashboard with just one click. Dr. Us­man Anwar also informed the American Police Advisor about the features and working of Human Resource Mobile Ap­plication of Punjab Police. The American Police Advisor appreciated the effective use of information technology and said that joint measures with the Punjab Po­lice will be ensured in the fight against drugs and crimes. Speaking during the meeting, IG Punjab said that Punjab po­lice training mechanism and infrastruc­ture will be upgraded by utilizing the ex­perience of American police. He said that the training curriculum of the Punjab Po­lice will be redesigned with information sharing and mutual cooperation, provi­sion of modern technology, professional training and equipment will be ensured to the Punjab Police for anti-crime. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the American Police Advisor. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Estab­lishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustum Chohan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar along with other officers were also present.

Teaching vacant posts tests to commence from June 15

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023