‘Punjab police training mechanism to be upgraded by experience of US police’

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Us­man met with Mr. Ed Preston, Police Advisor of the American Embassy at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Mr. Ed Preston is attached to the Inter­national Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the US Embassy. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation in anti-crime, pub­lic safety and infrastructure promotion. The IG Punjab informed the American Police Advisor about the Police Sta­tion Record Management System, CRO, Women Safety App, Protection Centers and other modern projects on the cen­tral dashboard of Punjab Police and said that the all the details of official matters of Punjab Police are available on the po­lice dashboard with just one click. Dr. Us­man Anwar also informed the American Police Advisor about the features and working of Human Resource Mobile Ap­plication of Punjab Police. The American Police Advisor appreciated the effective use of information technology and said that joint measures with the Punjab Po­lice will be ensured in the fight against drugs and crimes. Speaking during the meeting, IG Punjab said that Punjab po­lice training mechanism and infrastruc­ture will be upgraded by utilizing the ex­perience of American police. He said that the training curriculum of the Punjab Po­lice will be redesigned with information sharing and mutual cooperation, provi­sion of modern technology, professional training and equipment will be ensured to the Punjab Police for anti-crime. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the American Police Advisor. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Estab­lishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustum Chohan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar along with other officers were also present.