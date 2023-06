ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. How­ever, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is like­ly in Northeast and South Pun­jab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Ba­lochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. According to the syn­optic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.