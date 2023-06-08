Rising from Hardship, Maham shines in Women’s Cricket

LAHORE - Maham Manzoor, a talented left-arm orthodox spinner from Hyderabad Region, has overcome financial hardships to make a name for herself in the world of women’s cricket. Despite the challenges she faced, Maham’s dedication to her skill has propelled her to represent her region and aspire to represent her country at the international level.

Starting her cricket journey by representing Hyderabad Region at the U19 level in the 2013-14 season, Maham quickly caught the attention of selectors with her natural talent for spinning the ball. Despite the financial obstacles in her path, she remained determined and continued to train and compete, determined to leave her mark in the sport.

In 2014, Maham made her List-A cricket debut in the Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah Women Cricket Championship Seniors. Although her team’s overall performance may not have been outstanding, Maham’s individual contributions stood out, highlighting her potential as a rising star.

Reflecting on her journey so far, Maham shared, “I started playing on the streets, and my family has been very supportive from the beginning, motivating and encouraging me to pursue this game. I had no knowledge that there existed a game played with a hard ball; I used to play with boys using a taped ball.”

Recalling how she discovered women’s cricket, Maham explained, “I was in school when I saw on television that the women’s team was playing a cricket match, and that’s when I found out about women’s cricket.”

When asked about her inspiration to pursue cricket professionally, Maham mentioned, “Javeria Khan inspired me. When I saw her on the ground for the first time, I realized she was a senior player, and watching her play gave me the feeling that I should also play.”

Maham’s journey has been far from easy. She had to travel from Hyderabad to Karachi to pursue her dream due to the limited facilities available in her hometown. Despite financial constraints, she bears the responsibility of supporting her family while pursuing her cricketing aspirations. Nevertheless, Maham remains hopeful about representing her country in the future.

Maham’s father, who passed away in 2018, dreamt of seeing his daughter representing the Pakistan women’s cricket team. Maham shared, “My father always pushed me to play this game. He encouraged me, telling me that good times would come and wanted to see me wearing Pakistan’s colors.”

Recently, Maham had the opportunity to represent the Dynamites in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament. In the T20 phase of the tournament, she performed exceptionally well, finishing fourth among the bowlers with five wickets from two matches. In the subsequent one-day phase, Maham claimed four wickets from four matches, helping her team secure victory and further establishing herself as an exciting prospect in Pakistan women’s cricket.

Looking ahead, Maham remains determined and optimistic. She stated, “I have faced great struggles to reach this stage. I am grateful for what I have achieved so far and will continue to seize opportunities. I urge other girls to take up this sport and request their parents to support them.”