Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SACM KP stresses need to eliminate professional beggars

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -   Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salma Begum for Zakat Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate professional beggars and cleanse society from their presence.

During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, SACM Salma Begum instructed the manager of Dar-ul-Kafalah Peshawar to initiate programs aimed at teaching skills and providing both Islamic and ethical education to the children under kafalah.

Hina Arif, the manager of the Kafalah, delivered a concise presentation on the activities and performance of the institution.

The meeting proposed imposing fines of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 on professional beggars, while beggars from other provinces would be sent back to their native cities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023