SACM KP stresses need to eliminate professional beggars

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salma Begum for Zakat Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate professional beggars and cleanse society from their presence.

During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, SACM Salma Begum instructed the manager of Dar-ul-Kafalah Peshawar to initiate programs aimed at teaching skills and providing both Islamic and ethical education to the children under kafalah.

Hina Arif, the manager of the Kafalah, delivered a concise presentation on the activities and performance of the institution.

The meeting proposed imposing fines of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 on professional beggars, while beggars from other provinces would be sent back to their native cities.