Sagian Road cattle market not to be set up this year

LAHORE - To ensure smooth traffic flow on the main entry and exit artery of the city, Sagian Cattle Market will not be set up this year due to the ongoing Shahdara chowk flyover construction project. Deputy Commis­sioner official sources told APP, though this market area was much close to the heart of the provincial metropolis, but the decision will help avoid traffic jams and nuisance for the citizens, adding the administration however will take strict action against illegal cattle mar­kets. The sources further said that in­cluding one permanent cattle market which had been permanently set up at Shahpur Kanjran, 12 other temporary markets were likely to be established at Shanu Baba (near Raiwind Road), Pine Avenue Road, Sundar Road (op­posite Nisar Haveli), Raiwind Road (near Manga Mandi), NFC Society (near Bahria Town), Sagian Road ( to be set up this year at another local­ity), Lakho Dahar (near Lahore Ring Road), Gajumata (near Lahore Ring Road Office), LDA City (near Kahna Ka­cha Road), N Block of DHA Phase 9 and Sabzi Mandi (near Nishtar Colony).