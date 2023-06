JEDDAH - His Roy­al Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister met with the U.S. Sec­retary of State, Antony Blinken, at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. During the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince and Blinken re­viewed the bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation in various fields and ways to en­hance them.