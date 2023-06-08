SC defers hearing of review law case indefinitely

The apex court on Thursday deferred hearing of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 case without any proceedings due to ailment of one of the member of the bench.

The court staff said that the hearing had been adjourned indefinitely due to non-availability of bench.

The staff further said that government had sought time to review the act. Moreover the budget was to be presented on June 9 which would also delay the review of the act.

The apex court staff added that one of the member of the bench was unavailable. Sources said a bench member Justice Shahid Waheed was unwell. Attorney General Mansoor Awan also did not attend the apex court for hearing.