SCCI rejects govt’s decision about markets closure at 8pm

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has strongly criticized the federal government’s energy conservation plan, which includes the early closure of markets and business premises. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ejaz Khan Afridi, the Acting President of SCCI, expressed his objection to the decision made by the National Economic Council (NEC). He highlighted the difficult circumstances faced by the business community, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to the impact of terrorism.

Afridi emphasized that the current economic conditions and the challenges faced by businesses make it impossible to afford such business-unfriendly decisions. He went on to describe the NEC’s decision as an economic murder of the traders’ community and a venomous blow to businesses and the national economy. The business community is already restless due to this decision, and Afridi urged the federal government to reconsider and refrain from implementing it.

“Instead of hindering business activities, we demand that the government focus on promoting and supporting them,” stated Afridi. He stressed that providing relief to the business community should be the government’s priority, rather than exacerbating their difficulties with anti-business policies.

According to the SCCI acting chief, commercial and trade activities are suffering under the current circumstances, with the traders’ community facing starvation due to flawed economic policies. He made it clear that the business community finds such anti-trader policies unacceptable and warned of an agitation if the government does not withdraw its decision to close markets and shops early. Afridi called upon both the federal and provincial governments to allow markets, shops, and bazaars to remain open until late at night to foster business growth and economic activities in the country.