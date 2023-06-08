Seminar held on scientific solid waste management

PESHAWAR - A seminar promoting the Clean Campus Drive was successfully held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar. Organized by the Directorate of Clubs and Societies, UET Peshawar, in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), the event aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and scientific solid waste management.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Prof Dr Sahar Noor, the Chief Guest and Dean of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering at UET Peshawar.

In his address, Prof Dr Sahar Noor commended the commendable services of WSSP and highlighted the positive response of WSSP and its team members since UET Peshawar became the first university in Peshawar to sign an MoU with Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar a few years ago.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation between UET Peshawar and WSSP in conducting joint research and development projects in the areas of “plastic and packaging,” solid waste management, and water resource management.