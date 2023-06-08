Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Seminar held on scientific solid waste management

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    A seminar promoting the Clean Campus Drive was successfully held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar. Organized by the Directorate of Clubs and Societies, UET Peshawar, in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), the event aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and scientific solid waste management.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Prof Dr Sahar Noor, the Chief Guest and Dean of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering at UET Peshawar.

In his address, Prof Dr Sahar Noor commended the commendable services of WSSP and highlighted the positive response of WSSP and its team members since UET Peshawar became the first university in Peshawar to sign an MoU with Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar a few years ago.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation between UET Peshawar and WSSP in conducting joint research and development projects in the areas of “plastic and packaging,” solid waste management, and water resource management.

Teaching vacant posts tests to commence from June 15

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023