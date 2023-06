ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed on Wednesday that the Cyclonic Storm (CS) “BI­PARJOY” has moved northward during the past 12 hours and in­tensified into a Severe Cyclon­ic Storm (SCS). In its third alert issued here, the PMD said that the severe Cyclone Storm (BI­PARJOY) was now lying near Latitude 12.8°N and Longitude 66.1°E about 1340km south of Karachi. Maximum sustained surface winds are 90-100 Km/hour gust 120 Km/hour around the system center.