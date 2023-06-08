Sikh yatrees to reach Lahore today

LAHORE - Hundreds of Sikh yatrees will reach the city from India on Wednesday through the Wagah border to attend celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji’s Martyr­dom Day (Jore Mela). Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem , Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Par­bandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan and other Sikh leaders will receive them warmly. On the di­rections of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Syed Ataul Rehman, all arrangements, including security, food and accommodation, had been completed for the yatrees. During stay in Pak­istan, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sa­hib, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Kartarpur Narowal. The main ceremony will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16.