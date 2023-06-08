Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sikh yatrees to reach Lahore today

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Hundreds of Sikh yatrees will reach the city from India on Wednesday through the Wagah border to attend celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji’s Martyr­dom Day (Jore Mela). Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem , Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Par­bandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan and other Sikh leaders will receive them warmly. On the di­rections of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Syed Ataul Rehman, all arrangements, including security, food and accommodation, had been completed for the yatrees. During stay in Pak­istan, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sa­hib, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Kartarpur Narowal. The main ceremony will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023