Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Speakers call for comprehensive plan to utilise bio-waste for energy

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Timergara  -    Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to harness bio-waste for energy and ensure the proper disposal of e-waste, which poses an imminent environmental hazard. The seminar, titled “Clean Campus Drive,” was part of a series of awareness activities organized by the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with the University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar.

Prominent attendees included Dr Sahar Noor, the Dean of the Faculty of Chemical, Mechanical, and Industrial Sciences, along with Dr Ammad, Engr Farman Ali (WSSP Zonal Manager), and Muhammad Ismail (Manager of Community Liaison Cell). The seminar aimed to highlight the role of students in promoting sanitation and water conservation.

During the event, Dr Noor raised important questions about the management of e-waste, such as solar panels and batteries, which have a limited lifespan.

Teaching vacant posts tests to commence from June 15

He urged the masses to reduce their dependency on plastic materials, particularly shopping bags, as they are a major environmental pollutant. Dr Noor emphasized the impact of plastic waste on drain clogging, dysfunctional sewerage systems, and overall public health.

He called upon the public to boycott plastic use for the sake of their well-being and the future of their children. Dr Noor expressed confidence in the ability of students to bring about positive change in creating a waste-free society.

In his presentation, Dr Ammad from the Industrial Engineering Department highlighted the potential of combining coal and bio-waste to generate environmentally friendly energy. He discussed the quality of coal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, comparing it to the coal produced in South Africa, and emphasized that with proper utilization, ample energy could be produced from mixed bio-waste coal, helping to address the energy crisis.

Henan, Balochistan enter into bond of sister provinces: Langu

At the end of the seminar, shields and certificates were distributed to acknowledge the contributions of the speakers and organizers in the field of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

Following the seminar, an awareness walk took place at the university, with participation from students across different departments.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023