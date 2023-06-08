Speakers call for comprehensive plan to utilise bio-waste for energy

Timergara - Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to harness bio-waste for energy and ensure the proper disposal of e-waste, which poses an imminent environmental hazard. The seminar, titled “Clean Campus Drive,” was part of a series of awareness activities organized by the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with the University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar.

Prominent attendees included Dr Sahar Noor, the Dean of the Faculty of Chemical, Mechanical, and Industrial Sciences, along with Dr Ammad, Engr Farman Ali (WSSP Zonal Manager), and Muhammad Ismail (Manager of Community Liaison Cell). The seminar aimed to highlight the role of students in promoting sanitation and water conservation.

During the event, Dr Noor raised important questions about the management of e-waste, such as solar panels and batteries, which have a limited lifespan.

He urged the masses to reduce their dependency on plastic materials, particularly shopping bags, as they are a major environmental pollutant. Dr Noor emphasized the impact of plastic waste on drain clogging, dysfunctional sewerage systems, and overall public health.

He called upon the public to boycott plastic use for the sake of their well-being and the future of their children. Dr Noor expressed confidence in the ability of students to bring about positive change in creating a waste-free society.

In his presentation, Dr Ammad from the Industrial Engineering Department highlighted the potential of combining coal and bio-waste to generate environmentally friendly energy. He discussed the quality of coal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, comparing it to the coal produced in South Africa, and emphasized that with proper utilization, ample energy could be produced from mixed bio-waste coal, helping to address the energy crisis.

At the end of the seminar, shields and certificates were distributed to acknowledge the contributions of the speakers and organizers in the field of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

Following the seminar, an awareness walk took place at the university, with participation from students across different departments.