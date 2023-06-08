Strengthening economy, promoting trade, industry govt’s priorities, says Governor

LAHORE - Governor Pun­jab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that strengthening of the econo­my of the country, promotion of trade and industry are the top priorities of the government. He stated this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) led by its chairman Fa­heem ur Rehman Saigol which called on him at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday. Economic situation of the country and the problems faced by the businessmen associated with var­ious industries were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the government has steered the country’s economy out of the crisis by making sincere efforts. He said that the country’s economy is showing the signs of stability which bodes well for the development and prosperity of the country. He said that businessmen are not only playing an important role in the country’s economy by paying taxes, but also creating employment opportunities. He said that it is very important to provide a favorable en­vironment to the businessmen for the development of the economy.