Teaching vacant posts tests to commence from June 15

QUETTA - Jhal Magsi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ramzan Pa­lal on Wednesday said that test for teaching vacant posts of the Education Department would be held from June 15-17 under Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University in Jhal Mag­si district. He expressed these views while chairing a meet­ing to review the preparation of tests on vacant posts in the area. The meeting was attend­ed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gandawa Abdul Hameed Korahi, Rasaldar Major Lev­ies Force Abdul Hakeem Abro, Deputy Superintendent of Po­lice (DSP) Muhammad Tariq Bugti, Deputy District Educa­tion Officer (DDEO) Muham­mad Iqbal Tareen, and other relevant officials. The DC said, “All arrangements have been completed for a test so that candidates will not face dif­ficulties.” He also directed applicants that they should avoid bringing mobile phones and any kind of materials and show the best discipline dur­ing tests.