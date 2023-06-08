Thursday, June 08, 2023
Teaching vacant posts tests to commence from June 15

June 08, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -   Jhal Magsi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ramzan Pa­lal on Wednesday said that test for teaching vacant posts of the Education Department would be held from June 15-17 under Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University in Jhal Mag­si district. He expressed these views while chairing a meet­ing to review the preparation of tests on vacant posts in the area. The meeting was attend­ed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gandawa Abdul Hameed Korahi, Rasaldar Major Lev­ies Force Abdul Hakeem Abro, Deputy Superintendent of Po­lice (DSP) Muhammad Tariq Bugti, Deputy District Educa­tion Officer (DDEO) Muham­mad Iqbal Tareen, and other relevant officials. The DC said, “All arrangements have been completed for a test so that candidates will not face dif­ficulties.” He also directed applicants that they should avoid bringing mobile phones and any kind of materials and show the best discipline dur­ing tests.

Henan, Balochistan enter into bond of sister provinces: Langu

