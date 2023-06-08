Tessori expresses concern over rising street crimes in Karachi

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday expressed his concern about the increasing street crimes in Karachi.

Speaking at an event, Mr Tessori vowed to address the issues of Karachi, adding the country's hub was facing challenges, including power issues.

"Why was Karachi neglected for 12 years? When will people get jobs in the city?" he questioned.

Speaking about the census, Mr Tessori said, "The census issue is not only a problem for political parties."

"I will continue to raise my voice for Karachi. I will do whatever I can for this city," Mr Tessori vowed.