Three killed, 3 injured in Hyderabad road mishap

HYDERABAD-At least three people were killed and three others injured in collided between two trucks here at M9 Motorway near Nooriabad area of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Police said that a Hyderabad bound mini-truck coming from Karachi in attempt to overtake a vehicle rammed into another truck. Three people traveling in the mini-truck were killed on the spot while three another sustained injuries. The bodies and injured stated to be hailing from Karachi were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident and started an investigation.