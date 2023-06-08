Thursday, June 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three killed, 3 injured in Hyderabad road mishap

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-At least three people were killed and three others injured in collided between two trucks here at M9 Motorway near Nooriabad area of Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

Police said that a Hyderabad bound mini-truck coming from Karachi in attempt to overtake a vehicle rammed into another truck. Three people traveling in the mini-truck were killed on the spot while three another sustained injuries. The bodies and injured stated to be hailing from Karachi were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident and started an investigation.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023