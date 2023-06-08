Time to tighten noose of law around May 9 masterminds

General Syed Asim Munir says hostile forces, abettors’ efforts to create societal division will be defeated n Top commanders reiterate those who attacked military installations will be brought to justice speedily under Army Act.

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Wednes­day presided over the 81st Formation Com­manders Conference at GHQ, which was attend­ed by Corps Command­ers, Principal Staff Offi­cers and all Formation Commanders of Paki­stan Army.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forc­es, Law Enforcement Agencies and Shuhada from civil society who laid their lives for the safety, security and dig­nity of the country.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR), the fo­rum offered Fateha for the shuhadas’ depart­ed souls. Forum assert­ed, "The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will al­ways keep Shuhadas and their families in highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost re­spect and dignity."

The participants were briefed on prevalent en­vironment, challenges to security i.e. both in­ternal and external and own operational pre­paredness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-tra­ditional. The forum was also briefed on the struc­tural changes and niche technologies being in­corporated to enhance operational prepared­ness besides up-gra­dation of essential lo­gistic infrastructure corresponding to emerg­ing security imperatives.

COAS reiterated “Pa­kistan Army will re­main committed to­wards their national obligations of safeguarding ter­ritorial integrity and sovereign­ty” of the country. He further said, “People of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the Armed Forces is and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th May were a clear manifestation of same”.

The forum concluded that “Unfounded and baseless alle­gations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign Armed Forces in order to achieve triv­ial vested political interests”. “Hostile forces and their abet­tors have been trying hard to create societal division and con­fusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation, In­shaAllah.” COAS asserted.

The forum while condemning the 9th May Black Day incidents in the strictest sense reiterat­ed their firm resolve that dese­crators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan. In this regard, efforts to create distor­tions and attempts to take ref­uge behind imaginary and mi­rage Human Rights Violations to create smoke screen for hid­ing the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences.

It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and mas­terminds who mounted the hate ripened and politically driv­en rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creat­ing chaos in the country.

The forum also resolved that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill de­sign of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands. COAS stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during opera­tions and achieving excellence during training of their forma­tions. He commended the com­manders for their constant fo­cus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their sol­diers who remain the foun­dation of Army’s operational readiness. The forum conclud­ed by affirming resolve to ren­der all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetu­al support of the proud people of Pakistan.