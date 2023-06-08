Top 124 to play PGF Qualifying Golf School final two rounds

Lahore-The preliminary two rounds of the Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School 2023 have concluded, with 109 out of 233 golf professionals being eliminated. The remaining 124 players will now compete in the final two rounds at Margalla Greens Golf Course on Thursday and Friday. Notable performances have emerged, showcasing exceptional intensity and technical skills.

Leading the pack in this arduous competition is Muhammed Azam from Quetta Golf Club. Azam demonstrated impressive scores of gross 68 in the first round and gross 71 in the second round, resulting in a two-round aggregate of 139, four under par. He holds a one-stroke lead over his nearest competitor, Shakir Khokhar from DHA, who compiled scores of 68 and 72 for an aggregate of 140, three under par. Nasir Masih from Lahore Garrison follows closely in third place with a first-round score of 68 and a gross 73 in the second round, placing him at an overall score of 141, two strokes behind the leader, Muhammed Azam.

Four competitors, Asad Khan (PAF), Rehan Haider Abbasi (Islamabad), Jafal Hussain (PTV and Gymkhana), and Shahbaz Masih (Karachi Golf Club), are tied at an aggregate score of 143. Shahid Pervaiz (Quetta) and Muhammed Safdar (Gujranwala) are also in contention, both with an aggregate score of 144 for the two rounds. The final two rounds will determine the 55 skilled individuals who will earn the title of golf professionals in the national golf circuit.