Two robbers killed in police shootout

KARACHI-Two suspected robbers were killed during an alleged encounter near Haidri Market, North Nazimabad in Karachi, police told media on Wednesday. According to media reports, six suspects snatched a bike from a citizen in Sir Syed Town and were later intercepted by the police near Haideri market. Police warned them to stop but the robbers upon police party. Police retaliated with responding fire on robbers. Two of the suspects were shot down whereas four other accomplices fled from the scene along with the snatched motorcycle. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and launched investigation into the incident.

Karachi Police apprehend ‘Rikshaw Gang’ involved in series of robberies

Sindh police conducted a raid on a tip-off operation and successfully apprehended a four-member rikshaw gang involved in a series of robberies in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh, stated that with the help of CCTV footage, the suspects, identified as Zahoor, Aslam, Nauman, and Shahzad, were taken into custody.

During the investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to their involvement in 25 robberies, meanwhile, the suspects can also be seen conducting criminal acts in the CCTV footage.

The investigation further revealed that the gang comprises a total of ten criminals, indicating the existence of a larger criminal network operating in the city.

Notably, the suspects reportedly received weapons from an absconding accomplice named Jaam Zahoor, who remains at large.

Furthermore, the police officials also recovered four pistols and a motorbike from the possession of the accused robbers, meanwhile, further investigation is underway to arrest the remaining gang-members.