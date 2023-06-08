Thursday, June 08, 2023
Two women undergo wrong surgeries due to similar names

Agencies
June 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -    In a shocking incident of medical negligence, doctors at a private hospital mistak­enly performed wrong op­erations on two women who shared similar names in Gh­ulam Muhammadabad area of Faisalabad, it came to light on Wednesday.

The first victim, Parveen Kausar, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad, was sched­uled to undergo knee sur­gery. However, due to a mix-up in patient records, she was subjected to a gallblad­der operation.

Meanwhile, the other wom­an named Kausar Parveen – resident of Chak 58, Faisala­bad – was underwent a knee injury instead of receiving the surgery of gallbladder, due to which the condition of the patient got worst.

Furthermore, the affected women’s families, deeply ag­grieved by the medical mis­hap, reached out to the police for assistance and further in­vestigation.

Agencies

