June 08, 2023
Unidentified woman allegedly burnt

Staff Reporter
June 08, 2023
MULTAN   -    An unidentified woman was allegedly burnt to death at Z Town of Pi­ran Ghaib area here on Wednesday. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesper­son, after being alerted by the locals about a woman who caught fire, a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and found her burnt body there. Police were also called in by the rescu­ers, he explained. The de­ceased was about 42-year-old, he said and added that the body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital mortuary in the presence of police for legal formalities. The cause of death could not be as­certained immediately, the spokesperson concluded.

