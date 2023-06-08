UoT faculty members serve as visiting scientists in Türkiye

QUETTA - Two faculty members of the Univer­sity of Turbat (UoT) served as visiting scientists in Türkiye, enhancing the reputation of the university at the in­ternational level, a handout issued by UoT said on Wednesday. “They have completed joint research projects sponsored by Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council and have recently rejoined the University of Turbat,” the handout further said. Con­gratulating the faculty members includ­ing Dr Naeemullah and Dr RoohUllah, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat Prof Dr Jan Muhammad said that it’s an honour for the University of Turbat fraternity that the faculty mem­bers of the University of Turbat are in­volved in research activities in foreign universities and their research works and contributions are being recognised and appreciated at international level. Dr Jan Muhammad said that these joint research projects can help strengthen institutional partnerships between the universities and research organisations of Türkiye and Pakistan, which can lead to joint research initiatives, exchange programmes, and other collaborative endeavours. According to the spokes­person of the University of Turbat, Dr Naeemullah, and Dr RoohUllah, Asso­ciate Professors in the Department of Chemistry of the University of Turbat were involved in two separate joint projects with the host Scientist in Tür­kiye, Prof Dr Mustafa Tuzen of Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University. The Visit­ing Scientists have pursued all kinds of academic and R&D activities at Universities and Institutes in Türkiye during the Academic Period 2022-2023 and their research works have been published in high-impact factor journals.