WAPDA all set to divert River Indus

LAHORE - WAPDA is all set to divert River Indus for Diamer Basha Dam Project through al­most 1 Km-long diversion tunnel and 0.8 Km-long diversion canal by November this year. After the diversion, River Indus will flow through the diversion system and re-join its natural course down­stream of main dam site. River diversion is one of the key activities for implemen­tation of this mega multi-purpose proj­ect. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) was apprised of this devel­opment during his visit to Diamer Basha Dam, being constructed on River Indus, 40-Km downstream of Chilas town, ac­cording to WAPDA spokesman here on Wednesday. Construction work is pro­gressing on 13 different sites. The up­stream starter (coffer) dam to facilitate river diversion under stage-1 has been completed, while work on downstream starter (coffer) dam is going on and ex­pected to be completed by November for stage-1 diversion. The Chairman was also briefed about progress on the diversion canal to be used during high-flow season. Targets and achievements on the project were also discussed dur­ing the briefing. Later, the Chairman had a detailed visit of various sites, di­version tunnel, diversion canal, up and downstream starter (coffer) dams and downstream permanent bridge in par­ticular. He also inaugurated newly-con­structed field hospital at the project site. Diamer Basha Dam has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. Power generation capacity of the proj­ect stands at 4,500 MW, with annual en­ergy of 18 billion units green and clean hydel electricity. A sum of Rs.78.5 billion is being spent on resettlement of affect­ees and CBMs in health, education and infrastructure development. The Chair­man also visited Dasu Hydropower Proj­ect and reviewed construction activities on the project. GM Dasu Hydropower Project and representatives of the Con­sultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.