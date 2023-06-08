Youth empowerment, increasing education budget priority of govt: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD-Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that imparting IT education of international standard to the youth and increasing budgetary allocation for the education sector was the foremost priority of the government.

The fiscal year 2023-24 budget would enable youth to get more employment opportunities in the IT sector, he said while talking to a news channel on Wednesday.

In the upcoming budget, the government would introduce multiple IT-related projects for the youth for enabling them to earn their livelihoods besides contributing to the country’s productivity, he mentioned. The government was utilizing all available resources to ensure improvement in all sectors, including education, for the resolution of current problems, Iqbal added. He assured that unemployment would be eradicated from the country by providing technical education and vocational training to the youth.

The minister said efforts were afoot to ensure equal distribution of the resources among the youth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who wanted to make the young people successful by providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement. He said many new youth-related IT-based projects were being introduced to reduce unemployment in the region, adding, the government was introducing special projects for the youth of the country involving billions of rupees in the next annual fiscal budget.

These projects, aimed at imparting technical training and promoting a start-up environment to the young population, would be included in the Public Sector Development Programme, the minister mentioned.