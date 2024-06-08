Saturday, June 08, 2024
582 missing mutations: Commissioner warns patwaris, tahsildars of major punishment

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG KHAN   -   Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Friday took serious notice of 582 mutations missing from the revenue record and warned patwaris and tahsildars concerned of stringent action including dismissal from service if the revenue documents were not recovered and brought back to where they belonged. Presiding over a meeting via the video link, the commissioner said that the revenue officials who cause disappearance of revenue documents for illegal monetary gains would not be spared. Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir ordered deputy commissioners to personally supervise action for recovery of revenue documents reported missing from the record within the given timelines. He ordered 100 percent recovery of taxes and fee including water rate, agriculture income tax, stamp duty and others and warned that lack of interest in performance of duty would not go unpunished. Revenue officials would face action in case of their failure in meeting targets.

