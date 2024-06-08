Saturday, June 08, 2024
A Looming Concern

June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Although the utilization of plas­tic provides numerous con­veniences, it also has a plethora of repercussions that adversely impact the health of our planet, Earth. Plastic waste has become a mammoth challenge for the world. According to an estimated report, plastic waste has reached alarming levels. This litter ulti­mately ends up in rivers, seas, and oceans, contaminating the water. A United Nations (UN) re­port indicates that plastic waste is mounting rapidly, with an esti­mated 34,000 million tonnes ex­pected by 2025. This should be a wake-up call for everyone.

In Pakistan, a report reveals it as the highest plastic waste-produc­ing country in South Asia. To ad­dress this issue, concrete and con­certed efforts are required from retailers, manufacturers, individ­uals, and the government. While completely eradicating plastic us­age might be difficult, we can at least minimize its use through re­cycling. This will undoubtedly pro­duce positive results.

WASEEM AHMED,

Sohbatpur.

