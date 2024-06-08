A Looming Concern

Although the utilization of plastic provides numerous conveniences, it also has a plethora of repercussions that adversely impact the health of our planet, Earth. Plastic waste has become a mammoth challenge for the world. According to an estimated report, plastic waste has reached alarming levels. This litter ultimately ends up in rivers, seas, and oceans, contaminating the water. A United Nations (UN) report indicates that plastic waste is mounting rapidly, with an estimated 34,000 million tonnes expected by 2025. This should be a wake-up call for everyone.
In Pakistan, a report reveals it as the highest plastic waste-producing country in South Asia. To address this issue, concrete and concerted efforts are required from retailers, manufacturers, individuals, and the government. While completely eradicating plastic usage might be difficult, we can at least minimize its use through recycling. This will undoubtedly produce positive results.
WASEEM AHMED,
Sohbatpur.