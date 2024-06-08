Saturday, June 08, 2024
AC Shalimar arranges International Women’s Day celebration at Shalimar Garden

Web Desk
1:26 AM | June 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore

International Women’s Day has been celebrated at Shalimar Garden Lahore where the Girl Guides and other students of the Queen Mary Graduate College have participated.

They displayed their art pieces in the form of Rasin work, recycled plastic waste jewelry and other items for embellishments as well as paintings. They arranged their stall of art pieces under the supervision of their leader Ms Breira Abdullah who always keep them motivated and energetic to make something innovative with their critical thinking and creativity. 

AC Shalimar garden, Dr Anam and other distinguished guests visited our stall and impressed by the artistic work of the guides which they prepared with plastic and organic waste material. They were too eager to buy the displayed products. Ms Breira Abdullah, Incharge Girl guides and the advocate of Climate Action (SDG 13), told the visitors about her students’ contribution to promote MAHOL DOST concept to save our planet EARTH.

Web Desk

