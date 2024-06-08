Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

The controversial Punjab Defamation Bill, 2024, has become law after acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan signed it.

The bill that garnered immense criticism, particularly from journalists and digital rights activists, received the final nod from Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, who currently holds the position of acting governor in the absence of Sardar Salim Khan, as per the sources.

The sources added that Governor Sardar Salim has gone on leave.

The Punjab Assembly, on May 20, passed the Punjab Defamation Bill, 2024 amid a strong and noisy protest by the opposition as well as immense backlash from journalists and rights bodies including those based internationally.

Law challenged in LHC

Meanwhile, soon after its approval today, the law was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The petitions challenging the law have been filed by journalist Jaffar Ahmad Yar and a citizen Raja Riaz. In the pleas filed by the two individuals, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the governor, and the provincial government have been nominated.

The petition stated that the defamation law is against the constitution and law. It added that a new law cannot be made in the presence of the Defamation Act.

The plea lamented that journalists were not consulted before the passing and approval of the defamation law.

"Defamation law was hastily introduced to control the media," the petition maintained, requesting the court to invalidate the "draconian" law.

The Punjab Assembly, on May 20, passed the Punjab Defamation Bill, 2024 amid a strong and noisy protest by the opposition as well as immense backlash from journalists and rights bodies including those based internationally.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had expressed grave concern over the defamation bill.

"Subject to the provisions of this Act and any other law for the time being in force, defamation shall be a civil wrong and the person defamed may initiate an action under this Act without proof of actual damage or loss and, where defamation is proved, general damages shall be presumed to have been suffered by the person defamed," read the bill.

The bill will also apply to fake news spread through YouTube and social media platforms. Under the law, tribunals will be set up to hear the defamation cases. The tribunals will be bound to decide the case within six months.