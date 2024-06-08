Saturday, June 08, 2024
AIOU Academic Council approves new degree programmes

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 08, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -  The Academic Council of Alla­ma Iqbal Open University has approved to introduce news programmes including BS pro­grams, PGD programs, certif­icate and short courses in a meeting attended by the depart­ment heads, principal officers, and external members attended the meeting.

It was the meeting of 67th Aca­demic Council and 51st Academ­ic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Tech­nology Committee (APD/RET) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). 

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood chaired the meeting, and Registrar, Raja Umer Younis organised the meeting. The minutes of the pre­vious meeting were unanimous­ly approved during the council meeting. 

The council also approved changes in the title and con­tent of several courses offered by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Edu­cation, Faculty of Arabic and Is­lamic Studies and Faculty of Sci­ences. 

The meeting also approved to launch of various courses, includ­ing BS in Political Science, Inter­national Relations, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Environ­mental Studies as well as a short course of IELTS and PGD in Clini­cal Nutrition.

Agenda items of services de­partments including the Exam­ination Department, Directorate of Regional Services, and Direc­torate of Academic Planning and Course Production were also ap­proved. 

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University , Prof. Dr Na­sir Mahmood directed the facul­ty members and deans to keep in mind the policy of the Univer­sity and Higher Education Com­mission in designing the cours­es and preparing the teaching materials. 

While introducing the new members, he assured to make all possible efforts for better and quality education. 

The Supreme Body of the Uni­versity (Executive Council) will approve these decisions in the next meeting.

