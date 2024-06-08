Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of Girl Guides at QueenMary College held

The Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of the Girl Guides at Queen Mary College was held with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The event aimed to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the Girl Guides, showcasing their innovative ideas through the reuse and recycling of plastic waste.

Dr. Sidra Amir, the esteemed Principal of Queen Mary College, graced the occasion with her presence, emphasizing the importance of such events in promoting creativity and sustainability among students.

A notable figure in the PGGA, Ma'am Nadeema Zafar brought valuable insights to the ceremony,

encouraging the students to continue their efforts towards sustainable development. Ms. Salma Sajjad, representing (PGGA), commended the students for their dedication to recycle plastic

waste, highlighting the significance of environmental conservation.

Dr. Irum Khan, the Vice Principal and Ms. Shazia, as the Section Head, also appreciated Guides' work. The ceremony witnessed a remarkable display of creativity and environmental consciousness, as the Girl

Guides presented their projects focused on reusing and recycling plastic waste. These initiatives were

highly appreciated by the worthy head of the Institue and the esteemed guests for their innovation and

impact on sustainable development.

Ms. Breira Abdullah, the Incharge of the Guides' Cell, was acknowledged for her exceptional mentorship

and guidance. Her relentless efforts towards promoting education for sustainable development and

advocating a holistic approach to education within the campus were commendable and instrumental in

the success of the event.

The Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of the Girl Guides at Queen Mary College served as a platform

to recognize and applaud the efforts of students in contributing towards a more sustainable future. With

the guidance of dedicated mentors like Ms. Breira Abdullah, the students showcased their commitment

to environmental conservation and demonstrated the power of education in fostering positive change.

The event concluded on a high note, inspiring all attendees to continue their endeavors towards a greener and more sustainable world.