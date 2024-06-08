Armed dacoits shoot dead teenager over showing resistance in Taxila

Rawalpindi - A gang of armed dacoits shot dead a teenager over showing resistance during a dacoity bid in limits of Police Station Taxila, informed sources on Friday. The armed dacoits managed to flee from the scene after committing henious crime, they said. A heavy contingent of police, led by SHO PS Taxila, rushed to the scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

The body of teenager was moved to THQ Hospital for postmortem. According to the sources, armed dacoits attempted to snatch mobile phone from the teenager and gunned him down over showing resistance. The dacoits fled from scene after killing the boy. A large number of heirs of the deceased and locals also assembled at Faisal Shaheed Road and staged a protest demo against police by blocking it for traffic.

They chanted slogans against SP, SDPO and SHO for not controlling drastic surge in street crime in Taxila and demanded IG Punjab for a departmental action against police officers.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi police claimed to have arrested two dacoits involved in snatching money from people oustide banks. The investigators also said they had recovered Rs 6.6 million, weapons and motorcycle from the possession of accused who were identified as Aziz Ullah and Dost Muhammad.